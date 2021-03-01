Black Ops Cold War Zombies: All Tier IV and V Weapon Classes

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 is shaking up Zombies in major ways, and it’s not solely through the open-world Outbreak mode. Whether Requiem agents find themselves navigating the tight underground corridors of Die Maschine or driving across the snow covered hills of Alpine, the added Tier IV and Tier V bonuses now residing in Weapon Classes will provide extra oomph to loadouts.

The new tiers aren’t acquired with simple Raw Aetherium Crystals like the first three tiers. Only Refined and Flawless Aetherium Crystals have the power to unlock the potent buffs. Fortunately, we have detailed how to secure the latest in-game resource so that cost is not an issue.

Before we dive into what’s contained in those tiers, we must first point out that this Skill sections now hosts two new weapon categories: Launchers and Specials. The M79 grenade launcher and upcoming R1 Shadowhunter crossbow can utilize these selections to create all-new strategies with previously overlooked weapon types.

All Tier IV and V Weapon Classes

Launchers (New)

Tier IV: Increase bonus damage done to Special and Elite enemies by 25%.

Tier V: Increase bonus damage to enemy armor to 25%.

Specials (New)

Tier IV: Increases bonus damage done to Special and Elite enemies by 25%.

Tier V: Increase bonus damage to enemy armor to 25%.

Submachine Guns

Tier IV: Increase close-quarters bonus damage to 25%.

Tier V: Increase critical bonus damage to 25%.

Shotguns

Tier IV: Increase close-quarters bonus damage to 25%.

Tier V: Increase critical bonus damage to 25%.

Pistols

Tier IV: Increase close-quarters bonus damage to 25%.

Tier V: Increase critical bonus damage to 25%.

Tactical Rifles

Tier IV: Increase long shot bonus damage to 25%.

Tier V: Increase critical bonus damage to 25%.

Sniper Rifles

Tier IV: Increase armor penetration bonus damage to 25%.

Tier V: Increase critical bonus damage to 25%.

Light Machine Guns

Tier IV: Increase armor penetration bonus damage to 25%.

Tier V: Increase critical bonus damage to 25%.

Assault Rifles

Tier IV: Increase long shot bonus damage to 25%.

Tier V: Increase critical bonus damage to 25%.

Melee

Tier IV: Increase primary melee weapon bonus damage to 25%.

Tier V: Melee damage heals you a small amount.