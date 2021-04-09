Borderlands 3: Trial of Supremacy Guide

Borderlands 3 continues its superb shooter-looter addiction with the brand new DLC, and some new challenges ahead of us, including the Trial of Supremacy. If Proving Grounds is your thing, then you are in for a treat as Trial of Supremacy challenges everyone who dares set foot in the arena. If you want to find out how to join, make sure to check our guide below.

How to enter Trial of Supremacy in Borderlands 3

Proving Grounds challenges are arena-like brawls, that pit players against waves of enemies, with goal to aim for the highest score possible. When those waves are completed, an arena Boss jumps right into the fray, ready to battle with you.

Trial of Supremacy is another one of these awesome challenges, with of course some new rewards as well. In order to be eligible for participating though, you first need to finish the game and use the Eridian Analyzer to decipher all of the Eridian Writings collectibles. Then, travel to Desolation’s Edge where you’ll get a quest to unlock the Trial of Supremacy. Doing this, will unlock the Proving Grounds mode and you’ll be able to join the matchmaking process for Trial of Supremacy.

Trial of Supremacy takes place in the Hall of Obsidian, southwest of Nekrotafeyo, in the same location we finished the quest above, Desolation’s Edge. Overseer is the NPC that you are looking for in order to interact with, and start the Trial. Right after, you will join in the arena you will undertake certain tasks through the four areas of this challenge. Good luck with this as it can be quite challenging, and hopefully these guidelines above helped you finding your way to Trial of Supremacy.

Borderlands 3 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.