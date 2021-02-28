Bravely Default 2 – Book Smarts Side Quest Guide

Sometimes you just need to settle down with a good book, a statement the old man that starts the Book Smarts side quest in Bravely Default 2 couldn’t agree more to. This 2-star side quest is a standard fetch quest, and you won’t have to go far to borrow the book he desires. Well, not too far if you remember how the fast travel system in Bravely Default 2 works.

Bravely Default 2 Book Smarts Walkthrough

You’ll need to visit the palace in Savalon for the first time in Chapter 1 of Bravely Default 2 to unlock the Book Smarts side quest. Once you have head down and then up the path on the right towards the market, where you’ll find the old man standing on a “pier” overlooking the water. Speak with him to pick up the Book Smarts side quest.

He wants a good book to read, and the “boy who likes reading” just so happens to have what he’s looking for. Who is the “boy who likes reading” though? He’s not in Savalon, I’ll tell you that. Head to the Wagon at the entrance to the town and use it to fast travel to Halcyonia.

Enter the town and head straight back to the stairs that lead up towards the palace. The boy is standing on the first tier, and all you need to is speak with him to grab the book the old man requested. Turns out the old man never remembers anything he reads, so the boy is lending him an old classic the man has already read before.

Hitch a ride on the wagon at the entrance of Halcyonia to return to Savalon, then head back up to the market and then to the old man to give him the book. You’ll complete Book Smarts and be rewarded with 2x Silver Glasses.