Bravely Default 2 – Business to Be Getting on With Side Quest Guide

Bravely Default 2 is full of side quests, and some are pretty simple, like Business to Be Getting on With. You’ve technically been completing this side quest’s objective for the last couple of hours, but the woman near the stairs leading up towards the palace in Halcyonia wants you to kill some more Goblins just for good measure.

Bravely Default 2 – Business to Be Getting on With Walkthrough

Business to Be Getting on With is one of the easiest side quests in Bravely Default 2, which makes sense since it’s one of the earliest you have access to after clearing the Outlaw’s Hideout in the game’s Prologue. Talk to the woman near the stairs heading upwards in Halcyonia to pick-up the quest: it’s a 2-star difficulty, and rewards 470 pg.

All you need to do is kill three Goblins, which can be found easily enough outside the entrance to the city roaming the fields. You need to kill three in a battle, not three separate ones on the field, so trigger battles until you kill three or more (if you get lucky you may only have to fight one pack).

Once three have been slain return to town and talk with the girl at night. You can sit outside Halcyonia and wait for it to cycle to night, since it takes little time. Once it’s dark head into town and speak with her to earn your 470 pg for clearing Business to Be Getting on With, which turned out to be one of the most aptly named side quests in Bravely Default 2.