Bravely Default 2 – Double Dare Side Quest Guide

Bravely Default 2 has a frightening number of side quests, such as the Double Dare quest in Halcyonia. This side quests unlocks after you’ve cleared the Outlaw’s Hideout in the game’s Prologue, and you’ll need to head back to Halcyonia to grab and complete this quest.

Bravely Default 2 Double Dare Walkthrough

The young man that kicks off Double Dare in Bravely Default 2 can be found next to the ramp on the left leading down in Halcyonia, near the Inn. He will tell you he went to the “abandoned house to the north”, and dropped an important book there. It’s a 2-star difficulty side quest, and you’ll get two Evasion increasing Booster Buns for helping (these permanently raise the Evasion stat on whomever consumes them, so they are worth grabbing).

Leave Halcyonia and head north along the road to the Outlaw’s Hideout. Enter, and turn into the very first room to see a golden aura on the table. Interact with it to pick up the boy’s book, then double back towards town to return it. Yes, retrieving the book was that simple. If you failed to grab any of the chests in the Outlaw’s Hideout the first time, however, now’s as good a time as any to finish that particular task (our spoiler-lite walkthrough for the Prologue has all their locations and drops listed).

It’s needs to be night in order for you to turn in Double Dare, so sit outside Halcyonia until the sun drops. Once it’s nice and dark head into town and talk to the boy to earn your two Booster Buns (Evasion). Each will raise a character’s Evasion stat by one, and you will see how much everyone has when you select the Buns. You don’t have to use them immediately (maybe hold on to them if you plan to make someone into a dedicated Thief later down the road)