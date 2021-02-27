Game Guides

Bravely Default 2: How to Unlock Bard

Orpheus is a fabulous narcissist, and the holder of the Bard Asterisk.

February 27th, 2021 by Victor Vellas

Bravely Default 2 brought back quite a few staples of Square Enix’s repertoire, and the Bard Job is one of them. Masters of the Singing Command, Bards are more often than not considered a support type class, and this is the case with its addition to this entry as well. Able to buff teammates and debuff enemies alike, Bards always have a spot in any party composition.

How to unlock the Bard Job

In order to get the Bard Asterisk, you need to reach the end of the first dungeon in Chapter 1. There, Orpheus will wait for you, the holder of the mentioned Asterisk, in order to battle you. The specific Boss fight will most likely be the very first one you will have trouble with, as its quite overwhelming to be honest. Read a full analysis of the fight right here, in order to get past him easily.

After Orpheus is defeated, you unlock the Bard Job and all of its glory. Now able to Sing in order to enhance your party, it will be a great addition to your playthrough. Bards are able to use a couple of weapon types, but none exceptionally well. No worries though, since as we mentioned, the specific Job focuses on keeping your party strong. The Extended Outro Speciality skill further enhances the duration of your Singing Abilities, so Bards are best suited for a main Job. Edit your team accordingly, and continue with your journey.

Bravely default 2 is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.

 

