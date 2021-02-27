Bravely Default 2: How to Unlock Beastmaster Job

Bravely Default 2 brought with it a lot of interesting Jobs, with a few of them being as simple as it gets but still efficient, with others being more fascinating and complicated to use. What is for certain though, is that none is as unique as the Beastmaster Job, a huntsman and master of the wild. Beastmasters, aka the Blue Mages of Bravely Default 2, capture wild monsters and then release them to unleash hell to everyone in their way.

How to get the Beastmaster Asterisk

The holder of such Asterisk, is Anihal, a timid little person who is acquainted with Bernard and has a ‘small’ pet with her. Anihal happens to be the second Boss of Chapter 1, therefore can be found early-ish into the game, right after you get the Job Asterisk from Orpheus and you unlock the Bard class. Defeating her will earn you the Beastmaster Asterisk, letting you now to befriend monsters.

As you would imagine, in good Final Fantasy fashion, by capturing monsters you will be able to use their abilities and strengths. Much like in the Pokémon line of games, you need to lower their health first to increase your chances of capturing them. After successfully catching them, they are now yours to command. Combining their abilities and a specialization in Spears and Bows, you have a great damage dealer in your party, who can also provide a wide range of support through the beasts captured. Happy hunting and get ready for the next part of your quest.

Bravely default 2 is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on:February 27th, 2021