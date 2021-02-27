Bravely Default 2 – One Boy’s Quest Side Quest Guide

Like any good RPG, Bravely Default 2 has a handful of braindead easy side quests, such as One Boy’s Quest in Halcyonia. A mother is looking for her missing son, who is conveniently hiding away within town. You won’t have to go far for this quest, so it’s worth knocking out real quick.

Bravely Default 2 One Boy’s Quest Walkthrough

One Boy’s Quest is available after clearing the Outlaw’s Hideout in Bravely Default 2’s Prologue, and it’s a basic 1-star difficulty side quest. You can start it by talking to the woman on the bridge leading to a tower near the entrance to Halcyonia (she’s standing next to Gloria). She will ask you to find her son, whom she told to not leave town. Thankfully, the boy at least listened to her partially and is pretty close by. You will earn 3x Echo Herb for helping the mother.

Head into the town and work your way left and down the ramp to the tower sitting alone in the bottom-left of the screen. Circle around and enter to find the boy poking about. Speak with him to read a bit of dialogue about how he his ruffling through the place to find a gift for his mother, before he asks you to leave him be and to tell his mother he is okay.

You’ll then need to return to his mother to report his location and clear the side quest. If you are having difficulty finding him then he is the blue dialogue cloud with the downward arrow on the left of the image above.

Return to his mother on the bridge to complete One Boy’s Quest in Bravely Default 2. You’ll grab your three Echo Herbs and stamp the quest complete.