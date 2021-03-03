Bravely Default 2: Seek Out That Weakness Side Quest Guide

There’s a man outside Wiswald looking to test your skills in the Seek Out That Weakness quest in Bravely Default 2. The targeted monster he wants you to slay spawns nearby, and and this stage should be a real pushover for you.

Bravely Default 2 Seek Out That Weakness Walkthrough

Seek Out That Weakness! is available shortly after beating Roddy in Chapter 2 of Bravely Default 2, and is available just outside of Wiswald via a soldier who looks a bit like Elvis in his Black Mage garb, sans the hat. Speak with the man to pick-up the quest.

Seek Out That Weakness is a 3-star difficulty quest, and you have to kill three Paraponera to complete it. Your reward for doing so will be a Main-Gauche, a potent dagger your thief will appreciate.

Paraponera spawn among the various packs of monsters that roam the forests around Wiswald, and they look like a giant fire ant. You only need to kill 3 Paraponera to complete the quest, so you may get lucky on your first pull.

They typically spawn to the right of Wiswald in the desolate section to the west. If you can’t spot Paraponera on the field then pick a fight with the wasp-looking Vesp Pest. Paraponera don’t always spawn with them, but they have a good chance to.

Paraponera are not all that difficult to slay, especially after you’ve cleared the Wiswald sewers and Institute of Magical Inquiry. For reference:

Paraponera (Insect): weak to Daggers, Spears, and Fire. Takes half damage from Earth and Darkness.

Staggermoth (Insect): weak to Fire, Wind, Bows, and Staves.

Vesp Pest (Insect): weak to Spears, Bows, Lightning, and Wind.

Lop-Eared Badbitt (Beast): weak to Daggers, Bows, Water, and Wind.

Once you’ve aggressively put down three Paraponera return to the man to complete Seek Out That Weakness in Bravely Default 2 and to claim your shiny new dagger.

Bravely Default 2 is available now on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on:March 2nd, 2021