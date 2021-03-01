Bravely Default 2: Tools of the Trade Side Quest Guide

Tools of the Trade is a standard fetch-quest in Bravely Default 2, where you’ll retrieve a tradesman’s tools from Bernard’s Mansion. The tools are not hard to find, but it’s easy to get lost in the mansion if you don’t know your way around. Thankfully, you shouldn’t have any issues now that you’ve explored the place.

Bravely Default 2 Tools of the Trade Walkthrough

Tools of the Trade is a 2-star difficulty quest in Bravely Default 2, and you’ll earn 2x Medium JP Orb for completing it. The quest appears after you beat the final boss of Chapter 1, and can be picked up by speaking with the man standing outside the entrance to Savalon on the World Map.

From here head east to Bernard’s Mansion, which is still full of wandering guards. They should flee from you at this point, but if they are not use this opportunity to farm some experience and JP. Make your way down the center path from the entrance, then right to the stairs leading up.

From here take the first path up, then turn left into the room where the tradesman left his tools. They’ll be a glowing spot on the floor, and simply interact with it to grab them and progress Tools of the Trade.

Now all you need to do is head back to Savalon and hand them back to the tradesman. Though, since you’re here you may as well farm a level or two if you are below level 18, since it’ll make your life easier down the road heading into Chapter 2.

The two Medium JP Orbs will also come in handy, allowing you to boost or cap a Job you’ve been working on (say, like you White Mage, who gets Curaga at Job Level 12). That, or save them to start leveling one of the other Jobs in Bravely Default 2 after you’ve unlocked them.

Bravely Default 2 is available now on the Nintendo Switch.