Bravely Default 2 Walkthrough: Chapter 4 Part 3 – Wiswald, The Wrecked Institute, and Vigintio

With both Halcyonia and Savalon secure it’s time to assist Wiswald in Part 3 of our Bravely Default 2 Chapter 4 Walkthrough. If you thought the last two boss battles were tough then you best be ready for a third tricky fight.

Since Bravely Default 2 is a narrative-heavy game, I will try to keep all further spoilers to a minimum. Cutscene details will be scarce, and characters will only be named as required. Additionally, this walkthrough will follow a checklist format to keep things short and concise.

I will list monsters encountered along the critical path (to include their weaknesses), and treasure chests (as well as what they contain). Enemies and bosses are natural but necessary spoilers, so I’ll go ahead and tag this article with a mild spoiler warning here, and I will precede every boss with a more obvious spoiler warning.

Bravely Default 2 Chapter 4 Part 3 Walkthrough

Assist Wiswald

One you finish the cutscene following Marla’s defeat in Savalon head to the inn to quickly rest, then go to the wagon to fast travel to Wiswald. Like previous cities, you’ll be locked into the Wiswald portion until you finish it once you enter the town, so if you are starting here keep this in mind.

You’ll enter the town and find it empty; the team will decide to split up and look for the locals.

You’ll need to speak with each of your party members: Adelle is to the left of the entrance, outside the blue hut. Gloria is up the road in the inn. Elvis is outside the Institute of Magical Inquiry.

Once you talk to everyone you’ll automatically enter the Treetop Tower. Go up the central staircase to reach the top, where the fake Earth Crystal was being held to find Roddy and to start a cutscene.

Vigintio, a former and very dead adversary of Lady Emma’s, has thrown his lot in with Holograd, and was the man responsible for the undead army that stormed Wiswald. He has the Arcanist Asterisk, meaning he’s the boss for this segment of Chapter 4.



Now that you’ve learned what’s happened to everyone in Wiswald it’s time to put a stop to the disturbed psychopath. But you’ll need a Wald Ash Branch first. Remember the doll Lily was treating as her daughter? Yep, you’re returning to the Wiswald Woods to grab a branch off of it.

Head north and return to the Wiswald Woods, using the Dungeon Portal to skip ahead. The dungeon hasn’t scaled up, so unless you want to pop some bait for some easy JP farming, it’s best you grab the Wald Ash Branch and be on your way. Remember to go left after the Dungeon Portal to reach the doll.

Use a Teleport Stone or run back to the Dungeon Portal to leave the Wiswald Woods and to return to town with your prize.

Speak with Roddy in the inn to trigger a cutscene. Yep, you’re gonna stake Vigintio.

Speak with Roddy to rest at the inn before you head out, and save while you’re at it.

You need to head to the wrecked Institute outside town, which is directly west of Wiswald. Enter to start your next Bravely Default 2 dungeon, and the only one in Chapter 4.

The Wrecked Institute

The Wrecked Institute is full of all sorts of foes, and there are a handful of chests: yes, Chapter 4 actually has a dungeon! You should be around or above level 41 before entering if you don’t want to struggle.

There are quite a few enemies within, such as Ruined Magelings, Goldgoyles, Short-Caits, Dagon Shieldbearers, Sagari Ruined Magelings (Humanoid): weak to Earth, Darkness, Daggers, and Spears. Takes half damage from Fire, Water, and Lightning. Immune to Light. Goldgoyles (Demon): weak to Fire, Darkness, Spears, and Bows. Takes half damage from Wind and Light, and is immune to Earth. Counters Magical Attacks with Shell. Short-Caits (Spirit): weak to Wind, Light, Swords, and Staves. Takes half damage from Water and Darkness. Dagon Shieldbearers (Aquatic): weak to Lightning and Axes. Immune to Water. Sagari (Undead): weak to Water, Light, and Axes. Immune to Darkness, and absorbs Fire.



There are 7 chests in the Wrecked Institute: The first is simple enough to grab. Follow the path until you pass two turns leading down and enter a larger grated area. Go to the bottom-right then down to reach chest one (14700 pg). Return up and take the route in the top-right. Follow it down and across the lower portion of the dungeon. When you reach a turn up take it, then take an immediate left to reach chest two (Hyper Bracers). Go back and continue right until you loop around and start to head up again. You’ll see chest three to your left: take the first left after to reach it. Kill the three Short-Caits for a Large JP Orb. Follow the path back on the right up and across until you reach the first Dungeon Portal. Head down and to the left from it to reach chest four (2x Medium JP Orb). Return up and continue left until you can head down. Go all the way down for chest five (Fluted Armour). Go back up and then left and push until you can head up and around the upper wall for chests six and seven. Slay the three Short-Caits in six for a Hammer Mace, and open seven for a Giant’s Helmet.

Continue down, and follow the path to the save point. Pop a tent and use it, because you’re coming up on a boss battle.



SPOILER WARNING FOR THE UPCOMING BRAVELY DEFAULT 2 BOSSES AND JOBS.

Vigintio (Arcanist)

We have a full guide on how to beat Vigintio here, but to summarize:

Vigintio: Three Phases of Health – 50589, 39858, and 29127 f0r 119,574 total: weak to Light, Daggers, and Spears.

Vigintio has three phases, as you can see above. You essentially “kill” him, and he’ll reanimate with a little over half his health from the previous phase. Kill him three times to win the fight.

Vigintio is a powerhouse of a caster: he will use Darkness and other spells to blast your characters down, so Magic Defense and mitigation is a must.

He counters Physical Attacks with a powerful Comet , so having Ranger’s Counter-Savvy helps here if you have predominantly physical jobs.

, so having Ranger’s Counter-Savvy helps here if you have predominantly physical jobs. Bring a dedicated, “pure” healer to top everyone off. A dedicated tank isn’t a terrible idea either, such as a Bastion or Shieldmaster. Bastions can take advantage of Vigintio’s Light weakness.

Try to not hit him with pure magic: he’ll counter by gaining a BP per spell he is hit by, meaning you can rapidly push him into team-wipe territory.

Bravely Default 2 Chapter 4 Part 3 Walkthrough Finale.

After defeating Vigintio you’ll unlock the Arcanist Job and save the citizens of Wiswald. Holograd and Adam’s grand plot has been foiled, but that won’t stop the mad emperor.

A long series of cutscenes will play, and Chapter 4 part 4 will come to a close after you speak with the guard at the bottom of Halcyonia. This is a mild point of no return, so be sure you have no unfinished business prior to leaving for Holograd.

Follow the path, enjoy the cutscenes, and get ready to put an end to Adam once and for all, and to recover the Wind Crystal. The end of Chapter 4 is almost upon you: are you ready?

Bravely Default 2 is available now on the Nintendo Switch.