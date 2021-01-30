Brawl Stars How to Get All of The New Skins – Starr Force

Brawl Stars Starr Force Season is right around the corner, and it is the finest time to see how you can get every single one of the new Skins that will be introduced within the game. In this season we are looking at some of the best Skins they present so far, so I’m really excited to get my hands on these, especially the sinister-looking Dark Lord Spike.

Starr Force Skins

– Darryl’s new Skin will be the default reward for grabbing the newest , so he is unlockable right away. Featuring a theme undeniably inspired through Star Wars, this is for sure one of the best Skins you can have for our barrel friend. Dark Lord Spike – There it is, the one I am most looking forward to. Again, an influence from the famous franchise, this cool-looking Spike Skin can be acquired by buying it through the in-game Shop, for 149 Gems .

– There it is, the one I am most looking forward to. Again, an influence from the famous franchise, this cool-looking Spike Skin can be acquired by buying it through the in-game Shop, for . Navigator Colette – Throwing some futuristic elements to Colette’s design, you can get this Skin from the in-game Shop, for 79 Gems.

New additional Skins

– A rather interesting choice of a Skin for our chill dude, this one is reminiscent of a certain idol in the music industry, who needs no introduction. Grab this smooth Skin for in the Shop. Dark Tide Carl – Similar to his ‘Captain Carl’ Skin, this one is a re-color and with additional flair, like Carl having a glorious mustache and an angry look. You can get this one by spending 10.000 Star Points , which means you don’t need to spend Gems to give Carl a fitting pirate theme.

– Similar to his ‘Captain Carl’ Skin, this one is a re-color and with additional flair, like Carl having a glorious mustache and an angry look. You can get this one by spending , which means you don’t need to spend Gems to give Carl a fitting pirate theme. Ronin Ruffs – Here we have the crown jewel of this season, a Skin for Coloner Ruffs himself. Normally rocking a general’s outfit, fitting the captain of a starship, this Ronin look completely transforms him into a cyber-samurai, which is by far one of the coolest-looking Skin Brawl Stars ever created. Worthy of being the reward of reaching Tier 70 to the newest Brawl Pass.

– Here we have the crown jewel of this season, a Skin for Coloner Ruffs himself. Normally rocking a general’s outfit, fitting the captain of a starship, this Ronin look completely transforms him into a cyber-samurai, which is by far one of the coolest-looking Skin Brawl Stars ever created. Worthy of being the reward of reaching to the newest Brawl Pass. Space Ox Bull – Bull’s future look looks so good on him, that I could easily pass it as his default one. Spend 149 Gems in the Shop and it’s yours.

Lunar Skins

The Lunar New Year themed Skins also make a comeback, and you can get all of them from the Shop, by spending a certain amount of Gems. Just remember, this will be the last time that these Skins will be available for purchase, so make sure to not miss this chance. Additionally, all of the Lunar Skins are sold on a discounted price.

Royal Agent Colt – 79 Gems

– 79 Gems Lion Dance Brock – 79 Gems

– 79 Gems Virus 8-Bit – 219 Gems

– 219 Gems Heroine Bibi – 109 Gems

There you have it, that’s all the Skins you can get with the release of the Starr Force Season. If you need more details about the new update and a breakdown of the content it will have, make sure to check here.