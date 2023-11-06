Brawlhalla x SpongeBob: Release Date, Skins, Weapons, and Characters

Here is everything you need to know about the Brawlhalla and Spongebob crossover.

November 6th, 2023 by Christian Bognar
Brawlhalla and Spongebob Crossover 2023
Image: Blue Mammoth Games

Brawlhalla and the famous show Spongebob Squarepants are teaming up for an exciting collaboration. Read further to learn everything you need about the Brawlhalla and Spongebob collab, including release date, characters, weapons, and more!

Brawlhalla and Spongebob Crossover Release Date

The official reveal trailer for the Brawlhalla and Spongebob Squarepants collab has confirmed that it will be available November 29, 2023. This announcement is perfect timing, as it has recently been revealed that a new season of Spongebob is coming sometime next year!

Characters Included in the Brawlhalla and Spongebob Crossover

According to the official Brawlhalla Twitter account and what has been shown in the reveal trailer, the characters that are included in the crossover are Spongebob, Patrick, and Sandy. At the time of writing, it is undetermined if the backup characters of the show, such as Mr. Krabs, Pearl, and Squidward, will be added later. Although, we hope so.

Weapons Included in the Brawlhalla and Spongebob Crossover

There has yet to be an official confirmation on what weapons will be included in the Brawlhalla and Spongebob collaboration. That said, the reveal trailer shows off glimpses of movesets and attacks, and it seems there are a good amount of weapons included. Below is a compiled list of all the weapons shown in the reveal trailer.

  • Karate Gloves
  • Net Gun
  • Jellyfish Net
  • Throwing Krappy Patties
  • Guitar
  • Spatula

Skins Included in the Brawlhalla and Spongebob Crossover

By the looks of it, the only skins included in the collaboration are the original outfits of Spongebob, Patrick, and Sandy. In the reveal trailer, Spongebob is shown in his usual suit and tie, Patrick in a bathing suit, and Sandy in her diving suit. On top of these standard outfits, the trio will put their karate outfits on during attack animations, adding a nice touch!

Brawlhalla and Spongebob Crossover Reveal Trailer

If you’re interested in the collaboration, we got you covered. We have the official reveal trailer attached to this guide for you. Check it out below.

That’s all there is to know about the Brawlhalla and Spongebob Squarepants collaboration! We hope you look forward to it as much as we do when it becomes available on November 29, 2023.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2023

