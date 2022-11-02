Brotato: All Characters and How to Unlock Each

Brotato is an exciting game that provides an addictive loop of fighting off horde of enemies. There are tons of customization options in Brotato, including numerous amount of characters, items, and also weapons. Unlocking all the characters can get confusing, which is why we are here to help. Below we have compiled a list of all 25 unlockable characters and what needs to be done to have them become playable.

How to Unlock All Characters in Brotato

Players can unlock characters through different categories, including surviving, gathering materials, completing challenges, and through different difficulty levels. All of these characters below do not include the ones you start with by defualt.

Surviving

Old – Kill 300 enemies in total

Mutant – Kill 2,000 enemies in total

Loud – Kill 5,000 enemies in total

Wilding – Kill 10,000 enemies in total

Gladiator – Kill 20000 enemies in total

Gathering Materials

Lucky – Collect 300 materials

Generalist – Collect 2,000 materials

Multitasker – Collect 5,000 materials

Pacifist – Collect 10,000 materials

Saver – Collect 20,000 materials

Challenges

Chunky – Die for the first time

Sick – Reach 5% health regeneration

Farmer – Reach +200 harvesting

Ghost – Reach 60% dodge

Speedy – Reach 50% speed

Entreprenuer – Hold 3000 materials

Engineer – Get five turrets on the map simultaneously

Explorer – Kill 50 trees total

Doctor – Heal 200 hp in one wave

Difficulty

One armed – Win a run in danger 0

Bull – Win a run in danger 1

Soldier – Win a run in danger 2

Masochist – Win a run in danger 3

Knight – Win a run in danger 4

Demon – Win a run in danger 5

Once you have unlocked all of these characters, you can then go on to unlock all of the items and weapons available in Brocato. Doing so will allow you to create the best and most unique builds that will give you an advantage against the horde of enemies.

Brotato is available now on PC.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022