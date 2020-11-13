Black Ops Cold War Character Creation Guide – Best Psychological Profiles

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War lets you create your own custom character early in the game, and you can choose from a list of psychological profiles that give your character special abilities. These range from increased bullet damage to additional starting ammo, so it’s an important choice to make. You can only take two in total, so you’ll want to make sure you choose the best ones. Thankfully, we’ve got your back with this handy guide to character creation. These are the best psychological profiles and other character creation choices in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Best Military Background and Other Information

For your first and last name, you can input whatever you want. However, your alias will always be “Bell,” and this is how your allies will address you throughout the campaign. For your military background, you can choose between the CIA, MI6, and ex-KGB. This does not have any effect on gameplay and just serves to flesh out your custom character a bit more. Each one comes with a small blurb about your character’s background and history. If you don’t like any of them, you can always choose “Classified.”

Best Psychological Profiles in Black Ops Cold War

There are 14 psychological profiles in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and each of them is listed below.

Paranoid – Aiming Speed Increased by 100% (ADS Time Halved)

– Aiming Speed Increased by 100% (ADS Time Halved) Violent Tendencies – Bullet Damage Increased by 25%

– Bullet Damage Increased by 25% Lone Wolf – Initial Sprint Boost Duration 3x As Long

– Initial Sprint Boost Duration 3x As Long Professional – Full Movement Speed When Using ADS

– Full Movement Speed When Using ADS Fearless – Received Explosive Damage Reduced by 50%

– Received Explosive Damage Reduced by 50% Reliable – Ammo Capacity Increased by 1 Clip

– Ammo Capacity Increased by 1 Clip Tormented – Lethal & Tactical Equipment Capacity Increased by 2

– Lethal & Tactical Equipment Capacity Increased by 2 Aggressive Behavior – Reloading Speed Increased by 50%

– Reloading Speed Increased by 50% Survivor – Health Increased by 25%

– Health Increased by 25% Calm Under Pressure – Pain Flinch Reduced by 90%

– Pain Flinch Reduced by 90% Methodical – Weapon Kick Reduced by 25%

– Weapon Kick Reduced by 25% Relentless – Rate of Fire Increased by 25%

– Rate of Fire Increased by 25% Dependable – Damage Taken When Stationary Reduced by 30%

– Damage Taken When Stationary Reduced by 30% Impatient – Hip Firing More Accurate While Moving

You get to choose two psychological profiles when creating your custom character. If you would rather not have any of these bonuses, you can always select “Classified” to play without any modifiers. The best psychological profiles for you will depend on your playstyle, but there are a few that rise above the rest in their utility. Paranoid is an excellent choice for everyone, as it lets you aim down sights much faster with every weapon. Violent Tendencies is another fantastic pick, making your bullets do more damage across the board. It pairs wonderfully with Relentless, which increases your rate of fire with all guns. If you’re playing on Veteran difficulty, you might want to choose Survivor to help you stay alive a bit longer.

You can choose whichever you like, but Paranoid, Violent Tendencies, Relentless, and Survivor are the four best Psychological profiles to choose for your character. You can only pick two, so choose the ones you feel would fit your playstyle the best. You’ll be using your custom character for the majority of the game, so make sure to pick traits that suit your needs.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on:November 13th, 2020