Black Ops Cold War High-Resolution Texture Pack Explained: How to Download It and What It’s For

The Season Four Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War introduces a high-resolution texture pack for PlayStation 5 owners, and here’s how to install it. The mid-season update for Black Ops Cold War adds a new round-based Zombies map called Mauer Der Toten, the OTs 9 SMG and Mace melee weapon, returning fan-favorite maps, and tons of new content on top of that. However, those on next-gen consoles are also being treated to a slight boost in picture quality with this new texture pack. Here’s how to install the high-resolution texture pack for Black Ops Cold War.

How to Download High-Resolution Texture Pack for Black Ops Cold War on PS5

The high-resolution texture pack will be available once the Season Four Reloaded update goes live. Once the update is installed, you can install it by following these steps:

1. Start Black Ops Cold War

2. The game will prompt you to download high-resolution textures

3. Accept the download prompt and follow the on-screen prompts

That should be all it takes to install the high-resolution texture pack, but if you cannot start the download for some reason, there are some steps you can take. Just like with Modern Warfare data packs, you can manually start the download yourself. To do this, follow these steps:

1. Start Black Ops Cold War

2. Press R3 on the main menu

3. Find the high-resolution texture pack among the listed files

4. Follow the on-screen prompts to start the download

With this texture pack installed, the game will look much better on PlayStation 5, especially for people with high-resolution displays. If you’re playing on a 4K TV or monitor, you should notice that the game looks less muddy in some places. It’s not a complete graphical overhaul, but the high-resolution texture pack should make Black Ops Cold War look a little sharper overall.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.