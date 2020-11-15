Black Ops Cold War – How to Exfil in Zombies

Exfil is a new feature in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies, allowing you to call a chopper to extract from the map early and earn bonus rewards if you make it out alive. Normally in a Zombies match, you and your squad would stay locked in one location until you all died, but Black Ops Cold War now presents another option for players who feel like defeat is coming up soon. Not only do you get additional rewards if you make it out alive, but there’s also a unique Operator you can unlock by successfully extracting a few times. Here’s how to exfil in Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

How to Exfil in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

The option to exfil only appears after surviving round 10 of a Zombies match, and it appears every five rounds thereafter. To start the exfil process, interact with the radio in the starting area of the map. If exfil is available, the radio will be marked with a star icon on your HUD. The majority of the team must vote in favor of extraction to initiate the extraction. Once the team has voted affirmatively, an extraction helicopter will be summoned to pull your squad out of the area.

The extraction helicopter will always land in the Pond area, so make sure you’ve bought enough doors to be able to reach the right zone. Calling in the exfil isn’t the only thing you have to do, either. Hordes of zombies will swarm the landing zone, and your team will have to clear it within 90 seconds in order to successfully exfil. If your team dies or you don’t clear the landing zone in time, the helicopter will be destroyed and the match will end. The undead horde increases in strength as you survive more rounds, so make sure you have adequate gear and weapons before triggering an exfil. Try to Pack-A-Punch your guns and upgrade your gear before making your final stand.

Exfil Rewards

Successfully extracting from a match will net you bonus rewards, making it a worthy choice if you feel like your team cannot last much longer. If you manage to exfil, you will receive additional XP and Raw Aetherium Crystals. Also, if you manage to successfully exfil three times, you will unlock the Operator Park for the NATO faction for use in Zombies, Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on:November 15th, 2020