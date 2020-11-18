Black Ops Cold War – How to Turn Off Flashlight

Some weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have an attached flashlight, and many players are wondering how to turn it off. The game never tells you how to toggle your flashlight on or off, so some players are stuck with a bright shining light attached to the front of their gun which gives their position away in multiplayer. To make things worse, some of the default starting classes have flashlights equipped, so you’re stuck with them until you unlock Create-A-Class. Here’s how to turn your flashlight off in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

How to Turn Off Your Flashlight in Black Ops Cold War

You cannot turn off your flashlight in Black Ops Cold War. It is a dedicated attachment, so the only way to turn it off is to remove it. You can change attachments in the gunsmith as long as you have Create-A-Class unlocked.

However, you may want to think twice about removing the flashlight attachment. It’s quickly becoming one of the most popular attachments in the game because of its unique benefits. Flashlights increase the reveal distance for enemies, allowing you to see red nameplates and enemy icons from much further away. With visibility as bad as it is in Black Ops Cold War, this can make spotting threats way easier. It’s a godsend for maps like Cartel, allowing you to see red nameplates through the thick bushes in the center of the map. This can give you a significant advantage on most maps, so the flashlight might become one of your favorite attachments if you give it a shot.

