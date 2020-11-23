Black Ops Cold War – When Does Nuketown Come Out?

Nuketown is coming to Black Ops Cold War in the form of Nuketown ’84, a new version of the classic map reimagined with a new 1980s flair. It’s the first post-launch map for Black Ops Cold War, and it should help players pass the time until Season 1 officially kicks off on December 10 and brings new maps, modes, and full integration with Warzone. Treyarch is also maintaining the tradition of adding a Nuketown 24/7 playlist along with Double XP, so it should be a fun week for Black Ops Cold War players.

Black Ops Cold War Nuketown Release Time

Nuketown will be released on November 24 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. The new map will appear in Black Ops Cold War at the standard update time and there will be a dedicated Nuketown 24/7 playlist you can select from the multiplayer menu.

Treyarch will also activate Double XP and Double Weapon XP when Nuketown releases, and these bonuses will be available through November 30. An entire week of Double XP is a generous offer, and it should give players enough time to level up and Prestige before Season 1 launches next month.

Binging on Nuketown ’84 this holiday weekend? We’ve got good news. 2XP + 2X Weapon XP go live at 10AM PT through Nov. 30, and Nuketown 24/7 begins tomorrow! #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/KGsesw2ZXH — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 23, 2020

How to Get Nuketown Weapon Bundle

There is also a commemorative bundle being offered to celebrate the release of Nuketown, and you can claim it for free. To get the free Nuketown Weapon Bundle, all you have to do is log into the game by December 3. The bundle contains the Last Stop Shotgun Blueprint, six Weapon Charms, a Sticker, a new Emblem, and a new Calling Card.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5,