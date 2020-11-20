Update 1.06 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Black Ops Cold War released just one week ago, and this is the first major patch since launch. Earlier this week, Treyarch nerfed the MP5 after receiving large amounts of player feedback regarding the SMG’s power, and this patch is likely to contain even more balance adjustments. Don’t expect any new maps or weapons, however. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.06.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.06 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.06. Treyarch has stated that launch week patch notes are on the way, so expect to see a detailed list of changes and fixes soon. We’ll update this article once official patch notes are released.

Launch week patch notes incoming soon! Keep an eye out for details on everything we've updated and fixed since launch. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 20, 2020

This update weighs in at 5 GB on PC, 11 GB on Xbox, 3 GB on PS4, and 6 GB on PS5. This patch will likely contain several balance changes and bug fixes across all platforms. On PlayStation 5, players have been encountering a bug that prevents them from downloading and installing the game, and other crashes and glitches have been common on all systems. The MP5 received a nerf only a few days after launch, and now Treyarch will most likely deliver an entire suite of weapon balance tweaks to go alongside that.

There won’t be a huge new content drop in this patch, however. Nuketown ’84 is the first new map coming to Black Ops Cold War, and you can expect to see it on November 24. In the meantime, you can snag the Nuketown weapon bundle for free. Just a few weeks after that, Black Ops Cold War Season 1 kicks off on December 10, bringing new maps, modes, and weapons to the game alongside full integration with Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.