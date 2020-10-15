Modern Warfare – How to Fix A Required Network Service Has Failed Error

If you’ve been trying to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Warzone, you may have encountered an error that says “A required network service has failed” with the error status “Mouse.” This issue pops up when your system has a problem connecting to the game’s servers, preventing you from playing online multiplayer. There isn’t an easy fix, but there are a few things you can try to solve the problem on your end. In the worst-case scenario, you’ll have to wait for Infinity Ward to issue an update or hotfix to fix the issue. Here’s how to fix the “A required network service has failed” error for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

How to Fix “A Required Network Service Has Failed”

There is no guaranteed way to fix this error, but there are a few things you can try. Use the solutions below to attempt to solve the issue.

Ensure your game is fully updated to the latest version. Find the game on your system dashboard and select “Check for Update” to see if you missed a patch.

Close the application and restart the game.

Restart your system.

Test your system’s internet connection in the settings menu.

Press the Circle or B button on the error to see if it will let you through. Sometimes the game will just let you connect after showing the error a handful of times, but this doesn’t work for everyone.

If these fixes don’t work for you, then you’ll unfortunately have to wait until Infinity Ward addresses the issue on their end. If you’re on PlayStation 4, some players have been reporting issues with the PlayStation Network, so check the PSN service status to ensure there are no issues.