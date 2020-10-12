A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been released, and here is the full list of changes of fixes added with this new patch. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update version 1.28 is now available for download on PS4, although the patch cannot be installed until it is officially released. PS4 players have the advantage of being able to preload yet another update, leaving Xbox and PC players waiting to download the patch until it goes live. The update is set to release on October 13 at 11 PM PT. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update 1.28.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update 1.28 Patch Notes

There are no official patch notes for this update just yet, but Infinity Ward should release information sometime before the update officially drops. We do have one feature confirmed for tomorrow’s update, however.

tomorrows update will have mode specific uninstall options for PC MW owners. — Paul Haile (@Tyrael) October 12, 2020

PC players will finally be able to uninstall specific modes of Modern Warfare like console players have been able to do from the beginning. If you play Modern Warfare on PC, you can uninstall the Campaign, Spec Ops, or any other part of the game you don’t use. If you only play Warzone, you can uninstall the rest. With Modern Warfare growing larger in size with every update, PC players will finally get some relief when it comes to storage space.

This update weighs in at roughly 9 GB. You can preload update 1.28 on PS4 right now, although people seem to be getting the preload randomly with no way to force the download to start. Just like Season 6, preload will likely be available for everyone 24 hours from the official release, meaning most people should be able to download the update very late on October 12 or very early on October 13 depending on your location and time zone. We’ll update this article when the patch notes become available.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 6 added two new weapons to the game that players quickly flocked to because of their power, a new subway system to Warzone, and new Operators for players to choose in multiplayer and Warzone.