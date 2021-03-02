Update 1.33 has arrived for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. While there are a few hot issues in Warzone right now, such as the recent nerf of Black Ops Cold War attachments, but this update only fixes a minor issue with Reactive Blueprints. Additional patches are coming soon that will address other issues, but for now, this is all that’s available. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update 1.33.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Update 1.33 Patch Notes

This update fixes a small issue with Reactive Blueprints according to developer Raven Software.

A Warzone update has gone live to address an issue with Reactive Blueprints.

Another update is slated for later this week!

Reactive Blueprints are a new feature in Call of Duty: Warzone introduced in a recent update. These camos react to gameplay, changing as players rack up kills. They’ve been in previous Call of Duty titles before, but they’ve only recently arrived in Warzone with the release of Season Two.

There are only a select few Reactive Blueprints available in the game right now, but many more are on the way. Some players have been reporting issues with these camos not working as intended, but this patch should fix any problems with Reactive Blueprints.

The Season Two update also changed how Black Ops Cold War attachments worked on certain weapons, and players are unhappy with the way things work now. However, this is a known issue and Black Ops Cold War attachments will be adjusted in a future update.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For more information regarding this update, visit the Raven Software Twitter page.