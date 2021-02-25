Update 1.32 has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Season 2 is finally here, bringing new locations and weapons to Verdansk. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War also starts Season Two today, meaning there will be a lot of new Black Ops content in Warzone. The FARA 83 Assault Rifle and LC10 SMG will now appear as floor loot, and new points of interest have been added to the map. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.32.

Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.32 Patch Notes

PLAYLIST UPDATE Adding:

Plunder – Blood Money Trios Rebirth Island – Resurgence Extreme

Removing: Plunder – Blood Money Quads Rebirth Island – Mini Royale Trios, Resurgence Quads

GAMEPLAY Loot that spawns across Verdansk has been updated… and now includes two brand new weapons: the FARA 83 Assault Rifle and the LC10 SMG

Players that are continually in the gas will suffer more damage over time

Previously unlocked Seasonal Challenges will be completable after season ends and during future seasons

Warzone Intel Missions have been removed

Balanced the XP gain of KingSlayer and other unique modes to match the XP of core BR

EVENTS Outbreak Free Trial (Feb 25 – Mar 4) Celebrate the launch of Season Two with free access to a brand-new Zombies experience known as Outbreak, action-packed Multiplayer maps (including the new map Apocalypse), and more in Black Ops Cold War from February 25 to March 4. Onslaught is also available to PlayStation owners during this access period as well.

(Feb 25 – Mar 4) Outbreak Challenge Event (Feb 25 – Mar 11) Earn Charms, Stickers, Emblems, Calling Cards, and Weapon Blueprints by completing challenges in Warzone and in Black Ops Cold War ‘s Outbreak mode. This event can be viewed within the main Warzone , Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer, and Zombies menus. Need an introduction to Outbreak in Black Ops Cold War Zombies so you can claim all the items from this Challenge Event? Check out the following blogs: Zombies Experience Intel: Outbreak Overview Zombies Meta Update

2XP + 2WXP WEEKEND Starting on Feb 26, all players get Double XP and Double Weapon XP all weekend long in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to celebrate the kickoff of Season Two! Gain twice as much progress toward your next Prestige and max out those weapons through 10AM PT Mar 1. PlayStation players also get an extra 24 hours of 2XP and 2WXP starting Feb 25.

MODES

Rebirth Resurgence Extreme (Launch Week) Up to 99 players will drop onto Rebirth Island for an incredibly frenetic fight for supremacy, as they look to eliminate every last member of enemy squads to prevent them from getting a second, third, or even forth chance at revenge. Just like Resurgence, squad members can spawn back in if their Rebirth Countdown hits zero and at least one of their allies is still alive, and specific Caches around the map will refresh their items frequently to ensure there is no shortage of firepower around the island.

Exfiltration (In Season) In this mode, a portable radio crackles into life, coming online somewhere in Verdansk. The Operator who secures this radio and holds onto it for a sufficient period of time automatically wins the game for their squad. To ensure their exfil isn’t by the book, anyone holding the radio is marked on the Tac Map as if they were under a Most Wanted Contract (High Value Target) with all Operators also receiving intel on how much longer the current radio holder has until they win. Other than this new win condition, the same Battle Royale rules apply. Expect a circle collapse and a winner to be determined by last squad standing, should nobody receive an early exfil with the radio.



BATTLE PASS 100 Tiers including two Weapons, a new Operator, and the first Reactive Weapon Blueprint Tier 0 (Instant Unlock) Operator – Naga Park – Operator Skin and Mission Wellington Safari Watch Season XP Boost (10%) Tier 15 FARA 83 Assault Rifle Tier 31 LC10 SMG Tier 95 “Vulture Exo” Ultra-rarity Reactive Weapon Blueprint Tier 100 “Warlord” Naga Skin and Operator Mission “Poison Dart” Legendary SMG Blueprint And a lot more!



MAP – POINTS OF INTEREST

Shipwreck The doomed cargo tanker known as the Vodianoy has run aground in the low estuary of swamp ground less than a klick west of the Zordaya Prison Complex.

Missile Silos A team of Operators discovered Missile Silos hidden underneath the city’s three war monuments: Jarvdinsk Spomenik above the Arklov Peak Military Base Zoszni Spomenik southeast of the Novi Grazna Hills Styor Spomenik in Tavorsk Park

Due to the contamination, security protocol mandates a complete shut down of the following locations: Subway Stadium Garage Bunkers 00, 04, 05, 06, 09, 11



WEAPONS Increased bullet velocity of the Tactical Rifle Charlie New Weapons added: FARA 83 – AR Unlocked via Battle Pass Tier 15 LC10 – SMG Unlocked via Battle Pass Tier 31 Machete – Melee Unlocked via Weapon Challenge or Store Bundle

added: New Weapon Unlock Challenges added: Groza – AR Mac-10 – SMG

added: Reactive Blueprints added: The Reactive property lets Operators display their skill in real-time by evolving their weapon’s appearance with kills during a match. For example, the “Vulture Exo” pulsates a green energy across the skeleton of a bird that wraps around the entire weapon. As an Operator earns kills, this energy shifts from blue to orange and eventually red, signifying how much of a hot hand they have in the match.

added: Cold War attachments have been updated – pros, cons and stat bar values now more accurately reflect their functionality The following attachments have also had their functionality adjusted: Bruiser Grip Before: Melee Quickness After: Movement Speed, Hip Fire Accuracy Mounted Flashlight Before: Enemy Reveal Distance After: Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed Tiger Team Spotlight Before: Enemy Reveal Distance After: Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed

have been updated – pros, cons and stat bar values now more accurately reflect their functionality

OPERATORS New Operators added: Kapano “Naga” Vang: Warsaw Pact (Launch Week) Unlocked via Battle Pass Karla Rivas: NATO (In Season) Unlocked via Store Bundle Terrel Wolf: NATO (In Season) Unlocked via Store Bundle Samantha Maxis: NATO (In Season) Unlocked via Store Bundle

added: GENERAL FIXES

Players should no longer spawn outside of the Gulag combat area Ammo replenishment timing when equipping Stopping Power rounds on Cold War weapons has been addressed Fixed various issues with reticle streaming The “Grinch Forest Spirit” Skin now properly renders at all distances The “Gem Cutter” Silenced Assault Rifle is now properly suppressed Operator Mission “Unkillable” will now track properly when getting kills with the High Alert Perk active Mac-10 Weapon Unlock Challenge now tracks correctly when getting 2 rapid kills using an SMG Operator Missions require now associated Operator to be equipped Fixed an issue with War Tracks not playing correctly Fixed an issue causing the Heartbeat Sensor to incorrectly display player with Ghost Perk active on Kill Cam

Prestige banners now include correct text and award stickers STORE

Added new CDL team packs DOWNLOAD

The Season Two download is going to be large. In order to reduce the overall disk space that MW and WZ take up, you can uninstall the content packs for modes that you’re not playing if you want to free up space. You can learn how to do so here.

Download size: PlayStation 5: 17.0 GB PlayStation 4: 17.0 GB Xbox One Series X / Xbox One Series S: 17.9 GB Xbox One: 17.9 GB PC: 16.9 GB ( Warzone Only) 20.8 GB ( Warzone and Modern Warfare )



Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Call of Duty site.