Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Details: Maps, Modes, Dates, and More

Important information about the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta has been released over the last few days and it is shaping up to be an excellent beta for fans of the series. Keep reading below to acquire all the information you need to know about the dates, modes, and more!

How to Download and Play the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta

In order to play the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta, you will first of all have to acquire it. When the beta is available on your designated platform, players will be able to download the beta from the store. It is currently unconfirmed as to how big the beta download size will actually be on each platform. Once the beta has been installed, simply opening it up from your home screen will take you into the experience to start playing it.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Schedule

The schedule for the beta is as follows:

PlayStation Early Access for those who preordered: September 10th-13th

September 10th-13th Patrol mode added: September 11th

September 11th PlayStation Open Beta (everyone): September 16th-20th

September 16th-20th PC and Xbox Early Access for those who preordered: September 16th-17th

September 16th-17th PC and Xbox Open Beta (everyone): September 18th-20th

September 18th-20th Search and Destroy mode added: September 18-20th (Weekend two)

Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Game Modes

There are a vast array of modes for players to experience in the beta. These range from ‘Champion Hill’ which can be played solo, in a duo, or even a trio.

The classic modes will also be back as Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed will all included in the beta. ‘Patrol’ is another mode to be added into the beta on the Saturday of Weekend one and Search and Destroy will be added on weekend two as aforementioned.

Combat Pacing: Tactical, Blitz, and Standard Modes Explained

A new feature introduced is ‘combat pacing’ which effectively allows players to decide the intensity of their game. The following showcases the options:

Tactical – The classic 6v6 player experience.

– The classic 6v6 player experience. Assault – Balanced combat pacing that gives you enough room to breathe and a lot of targets

to kill. In the multiplayer beta, player counts will vary between 20-48 players.

– Balanced combat pacing that gives you enough room to breathe and a lot of targets to kill. In the multiplayer beta, player counts will vary between 20-48 players. Blitz – Includes high action lobbies where the intensity is cranked up.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Maps

There are four main maps in the beta with one to be added on weekend two of the beta. The maps names are listed below:

Champion Hill

Gavutu

Red Star

Hotel Royal

Eagle’s Nest (added on weekend two)

As can be seen from the map names, there appears to be a lot of variety included in the maps so that players will not tire of the same maps over and over again. The beta will offer players a lot of content to sink their bloodthirsty teeth into, what will you be playing through first?

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on November the 5th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.