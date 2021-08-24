Call of Duty Vanguard Open Beta: How to Download and Play

Call of Duty: Vanguard was just recently announced, and with it came the question of when the open beta would be taking place. Luckily, we have all the information you need on how to download and more compiled right here, so look no further and read up on how to participate in Vanguard’s open beta!

When is the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta?

September 10th through September 13th is the first weekend that players will be able to check out the Vanguard Beta. Not all players will be able to access the title this weekend, however. To play this first weekend, players must have pre-ordered any version of Vanguard.

The only platform that is available for September 10th – September 13th is PlayStation, giving PSN users early access before Xbox and PC. Only PSN users who pre-ordered the game will be able to play, so make sure you have pre-ordered it before this. Players can download the beta from the PlayStation store.

How to Get Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Access

The second weekend of open beta directly follows the first, Starting on September 16th, and running through the 20th. On the 16th & 17th, PlayStation users will all have access to the free open beta, regardless if they pre-ordered the game or not.

PC users and Xbox users who pre-ordered the game will also have access for these first two days, with the ability to play the beta with their PlayStation friends via crossplay. From the 18th through the 20th, all players will be able to access the open beta without any barriers.

This means that anyone can download the title from their respective storefront and play with anyone thanks to the open beta’s crossplay capabilities. As for how players on PC and Xbox can download the beta, PC users will launch the title through Battle.net, and Xbox users will be able to obtain it directly through the Xbox storefront.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released on November 5 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.