Update 1.12 has arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season 2 update for Vanguard and Warzone Pacific, bringing several new weapons, operators, maps, and modes to each game. All Season 2 content will go live on February 14 at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET, but players can preload the update ahead of time in order to be ready to go when the content is available. This is one of the biggest Vanguard updates yet, adding three new weapons, three new operators, ranked play, and much more. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Vanguard update 1.12.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Update 1.12 Patch Notes

Sledgehammer Games has yet to reveal the official list of patch notes for Call of Duty: Vanguard update 1.12, but we already know most of the major features in this update. Here’s what you can expect in Season 2 of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Vanguard Multiplayer

Three New Operators Available in Battle Pass and Bundles During Season Two Anna Drake (Launch) Thomas Bolt (In-Season) Gustavo Dos Santos (In-Season)

Four New Weapons KG M40 Assault Rifle (Launch) Whitley LMG (Launch) Ice Axe (In-Season) Armaguerra 43 SMG (In-Season)



Prove yourself in Ranked Play Launching alongside the 2022 Call of Duty League season, expect to begin your Ranked journey and play like the pros.

Two new Multiplayer maps Duck through the busy streets of Casablanca or partake in some ski-shooting in Gondola, two midsized maps ready to be mastered.

Free Perks, Killstreak, and Equipment in Battle Pass Prepare to switch up those Loadouts and shoot for a 12-Killstreak — the Season Two Battle Pass is stocked with free Multiplayer content for all to use.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Vanguard Don’t have an IRL Duo for Season Two launch day? Vanguard will feature a Valentine’s Day themed experience with some Double XP opportunities and thematic changes for dropping in around this time.

Coming in Season: Arms Race and Vehicles An Arms Race with Armored War Machines is bigger than infantry combat — it’s piloting Motorcycles, Squad Transport Vehicles, and Tanks en route to destroying enemy bases. This and other features are expected to arrive during Season Two. Sledgehammer Games will release their initial Patch Notes next week, including weapon balance changes.



Vanguard Zombies

Dimensions shift and the Dark Aether opens The undead assault heats up in Egypt’s Eastern Desert, where a portal to the Dark Aether opens alongside other new arenas…

A new Artifact gives you strength to conquer the Deceiver Vercanna the Last joins the fight to tend to your squad’s wounds with Healing Aura… and aid against the three-faced Zaballa the Deceiver.

Wonder Weapons to aid with new Objective & Story Quest Wield the Ray Gun and Decimator Shield alongside new armaments as you partake in Sacrifice and uncover the secret to defeating Kortifex.

New Hub Map and Arenas – “Terra Maledicta” Gateways to new arenas will open, including the Dark Aether itself in an entirely new location for Vanguard Zombies. Professor Krafft and his Special Forces fighters have established a “beachhead” within the Dark Aether in the fight against Von List, where they’ll risk everything to obtain a lost page from the Tome of Rituals.



New Ally and Foe: Vercanna the Last and Zaballa the Deceiver The Dark Aether entities continue a supernatural war through the mortal world as a new ally appears and a powerful enemy makes her presence known.

New Artifact Power from Vercanna the Last: Healing Aura Tier I (Base): The Wand of the Wilds summons Vercanna’s Life Energy to instantly heal yourself and allies to full health. Tier II: Knock down normal enemies and stun Special enemies near each player. Tier III: Revive all downed allies. Tier IV: Revived allies have their lost Perks returned. Tier V: The Life Energy persists at each player’s location for 10 seconds and continues to heal and revive players.

Zaballa the Deceiveer – A Cunning and Shifty Trickster For thousands of years, she served Kortifex as one of his “Sisters of Agony,” and her deep history with the existing Dark Aether entities means they all have scores to settle with her.

Wonder Weapons Return, Both Old and New Explore “Terra Maledicta” to discover the Decimator Shield , an all-new Wonder Weapon offering superior protection and the mighty Decimation Blast ability. The other Wonder Weapon is one that veterans will be familiar with: the classic Ray Gun returns to Zombies!

New Sacrifice Objective, Story Quest, and Side Easter Eggs Vanguard Zombies’ sixth Objective calls upon players to disrupt a gruesome Dark Aether blood-magic ceremony.

New Covenant: Artifact Ward Rare: Being hit by a melee attack on the back has a chance to trigger your Artifact Epic: Being hit by a melee attack on the back has a higher chance to trigger your Artifact. Legendary: Being hit by a melee attack anywhere has a higher chance to trigger your Artifact.



Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.