Call of Duty Warzone: All Ground Fall Challenges and Rewards

Ground Fall is the latest limited-time event in Call of Duty: Warzone, offering new challenges and free rewards for both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War players. Like the previous event, the Hunt for Adler, Ground Fall features three challenges for Warzone and three challenges for Cold War, giving this event a grand total of six challenges. Completing all three in one of the games will unlock an Epic secondary weapon blueprint. Ground Fall tasks players with securing the new Sat-Link stations on the map and finding fallen satellites throughout Verdansk. This event will only be around for a week, so make sure to get everything done as soon as you can.

All Ground Fall Challenges in Warzone

There are six Ground Fall challenges, three of which are in Warzone and three of which are in Black Ops Cold War. If you complete either all Cold War or Warzone challenges, then you’ll unlock a bonus weapon blueprint as an additional reward. Here’s a rundown of all the challenges and rewards for this event.

Cosmic Commander (Arcade Game) – In Cold War, earn 1000 points from captured Uplink Stations in Fireteam Sat-Link.

– In Cold War, earn 1000 points from captured Uplink Stations in Fireteam Sat-Link. Comrade Pupper (Emblem) – In Cold War, get 250 Eliminations in matches on Collateral, Collateral Strike, Hijacked, or Amsterdam.

– In Cold War, get 250 Eliminations in matches on Collateral, Collateral Strike, Hijacked, or Amsterdam. Race to the Surface (Calling Card) – In Cold War, get 15 kills with the Hand Cannon Scorestreak.

– In Cold War, get 15 kills with the Hand Cannon Scorestreak. Satellite (Charm) – In Warzone, secure 5 Uplink Stations.

– In Warzone, secure 5 Uplink Stations. To the Moon (Calling Card) – In Warzone, Eliminate 10 enemies while near an active Uplink Station or recently crashed Satellite.

– In Warzone, Eliminate 10 enemies while near an active Uplink Station or recently crashed Satellite. Launch Time (Emblem) – In Warzone, collect 3 rewards from crashed Satellites.

– In Warzone, collect 3 rewards from crashed Satellites. Private Party (Pistol Blueprint) – Complete all Cold War or Warzone Ground Fall Challenges.

How Long Will the Ground Fall Event Last?

The Ground Fall event will only last for the first week of Season 4. The event will run until 10 AM PT on Thursday, June 24. Make sure to get the challenges done before the event comes to a close because they won’t be obtainable anymore after the deadline.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.