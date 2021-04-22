Call of Duty Warzone: All Hunt for Adler Challenges and Rewards

The Hunt for Adler is on in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, and players can earn free rewards by completing challenges in this special limited-time event. There’s a lot going on right now in Warzone with Verdansk getting nuked and players being sent back to 1984, but Activision has wasted no time in giving players something to work on during the new season. Warzone is no stranger to limited-time events, but the Hunt for Adler event is unique because players only need to complete half of the challenges (either the Black Ops Cold War set or the Warzone set) to earn the special bonus reward. Here are all the challenges and rewards for the Warzone Hunt for Adler event.

All Hunt for Adler Challenges in Warzone

There are six Hunt for Adler challenges in total, three for Black Ops Cold War and three for Warzone. Unlike past events, you only have to complete three of the six challenges to get the bonus reward. These are all the Hunt for Adler rewards in Warzone.

Missing (Calling Card) – In Warzone, complete the Intel contract at Farms.

– In Warzone, complete the Intel contract at Farms. Rebel Rivas (Sticker) – In Warzone, complete the Intel contract at Summit.

– In Warzone, complete the Intel contract at Summit. Close Call (Charm) – In Warzone, complete the Intel contract at Factory.

– In Warzone, complete the Intel contract at Factory. Head Comrade (Sticker) – In Cold War, play and complete 7 games on Yamantau.

– In Cold War, play and complete 7 games on Yamantau. Pager (Charm) – In Cold War – kill 25 enemies who have been revealed by your Spy Plane, H.A.R.P., or Field Mic.

– In Cold War – kill 25 enemies who have been revealed by your Spy Plane, H.A.R.P., or Field Mic. Vengeful Commando (Calling Card) – In Cold War, kill 25 enemies on a killstreak while using the Assassin Perk.

– In Cold War, kill 25 enemies on a killstreak while using the Assassin Perk. Tortured & Rescued (Adler Skin) – Complete all Cold War or Warzone challenges.

These challenges are fairly straightforward and the rewards are pretty bland, but thankfully, there aren’t too many things you have to do if you want the special Adler skin. The skin is the real highlight of the rewards, and there are only three challenges required to get it. You can still do all six challenges, but you won’t get any special rewards for getting them all done.

There’s currently no announced end date for the Hunt for Adler event (the in-game timer is bugged and stuck at 0 seconds), but you should have plenty of time to get everything done. Previous limited-time events in Warzone have lasted roughly two weeks on average, but this event could end much sooner because there are only six challenges in total.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.