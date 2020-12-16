COD Warzone: All Rebirth Island Rewards and How to Get Them

The Rebirth Island event is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, providing free rewards to players who are able to complete challenges before the event comes to a close. There’s plenty of time to get the challenges done and most of them are fairly straightforward, so most players should be able to get all 16 items before running out of time. Rebirth Island is similar to Alcatraz from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode, which is fitting as Warzone just got an injection of Black Ops Cold War content, including new weapons and Operators. Here are all the Rebirth Island challenges and rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone.

All Rebirth Island Rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone

There are 16 Rebirth Island challenges in Call of Duty: Warzone, and each of them has a unique reward. All 16 rewards are listed below.

BRB Calling Card – Pilot a vehicle for 20 minutes on Rebirth Island

– Pilot a vehicle for 20 minutes on Rebirth Island Experimentation Calling Card – Complete any 30 contracts on Rebirth Island

– Complete any 30 contracts on Rebirth Island Corrosive Charm – Buy 30 Killstreak items on Rebirth Island

– Buy 30 Killstreak items on Rebirth Island Brother Bear Emblem – Open 100 Crates on Rebirth Island

– Open 100 Crates on Rebirth Island Again! Sticker – Collect 200 piles of Plunder from the ground on Rebirth Island

– Collect 200 piles of Plunder from the ground on Rebirth Island Shooting Star Emblem – Collect your loadout 20 times on Rebirth Island

– Collect your loadout 20 times on Rebirth Island Rebirth Emblem – Place in the top 30% 5 times on Rebirth Island

– Place in the top 30% 5 times on Rebirth Island Heroic Sacrifice Calling Card – Get 300 kills with a Common weapon on Rebirth Island

– Get 300 kills with a Common weapon on Rebirth Island Hazard Warning Sticker – Get 30 kills with a Legendary weapon on Rebirth Island

– Get 30 kills with a Legendary weapon on Rebirth Island Soviet Space Program Calling Card – Get 2 kills or Assists while in a vehicle on Rebirth Island

– Get 2 kills or Assists while in a vehicle on Rebirth Island Loading… Calling Card – Destroy 1 Vehicle carrying enemies on Rebirth Island

– Destroy 1 Vehicle carrying enemies on Rebirth Island Red Bear – Use 50 Armor Plates on Rebirth Island

– Use 50 Armor Plates on Rebirth Island Familiar Fortress – Place in the top 30% 15 times on Rebirth Island

– Place in the top 30% 15 times on Rebirth Island Noxious Light Machine Gun Blueprint – Place in the top 30% 30 times on Rebirth Island

– Place in the top 30% 30 times on Rebirth Island Thunder Bolts Emblem – Get a kill before the first circle closes 1 time on Rebirth Island

– Get a kill before the first circle closes 1 time on Rebirth Island Reborn Charm – Kill 100 Downed enemies on Rebirth Island

You can do these challenges in any order, but once the Rebirth Island event ends, they’re gone for good. The Rebirth Island event will be live through January 4, so you’ll have a little under three weeks to complete all the challenges. Most of them can be obtained via normal play, so you shouldn’t have to go too far out of your way to get the rewards. Just make sure you play a decent amount of Rebirth Island and you’ll get them done in no time.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on:December 16th, 2020