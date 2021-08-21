Call of Duty: Warzone – Best FARA 83 Loadout

The FARA 83 has quickly become one of the better Assault Rifle options available in the game thanks to the various balance updates to Call of Duty: Warzone with the introduction of Season 5. Below, you can find the various attachments we found to best boost FARA 83’s performance in Warzone.

Best Warzone FARA 83 Loadout

GRU Suppressor

Spetznaz RPK

Spetznaz Speedgrip

Taped Mags

Axial Arms 3x

The GRU Suppressor is the best choice for a suppressor, as it helps increase the damage range available for players to fight in, making long-range a much more viable option when it comes to attacks. The two Spetznaz pieces of equipment aim to maximize damage and bullet velocity, allowing players to more quickly and effectively target down enemies.

The Speedgrip specifically will also help bring down recoil, making it easier to laser opponents. While Taped Mags might not be everyone’s first choice since it does not increase the magazine, we opted for them for one simple reason – reload speed. The speed at which you can reload the Taped Mags is much higher than any of the other magazines available for the FARA-83. Speed is incredibly important, and in this case, triumphs magazine count for us as we look to be able to maximize our time attacking, not reloading.

The Axial Arms 3x is the best choice for optics for one simple reason really, that being the reduction in vertical recoil while shooting. It drops off a massive amount, allowing players to be much more accurate when gunning down opponents across the battlefield.

With these attachments, players can surely take on the best of the best in Warzone with the underrated FARA-83. For a gun that is not talked about too much when compared to the other Assualt Rifles, it really can do some big damage to enemies on the battlefield. Check out all of our Call of Duty: Warzone guides here, and stay tuned for plenty more on the way with the new Season 5 update!

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.