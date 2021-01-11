Ultimate MAC-10 Warzone Class – Best Setup and Attachments for MAC-10

Love it or hate it, the MAC-10 is one of the best weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone right now. Like the DMR 14, it’s hard to load into a Warzone match and not encounter this gun. It’s high fire rate and mobility make it the best close-range option in the game (outside of the dual Diamatti pistols), and it absolutely shreds enemies even if they’re wearing full armor. Since everyone else is using this gun, you might as well use it too. This is the best MAC-10 class for Call of Duty: Warzone, complete with a list of perks and equipment that complement the weapon’s aggressive playstyle.

The Best MAC-10 Class for Warzone

Primary Weapon: MAC-10 Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9 Barrel: 6.1″ Reinforced Heavy Stock: Raider Stock Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap Ammunition: Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag

Secondary Weapon: DMR 14 Muzzle: Agency Silencer Barrel: 16.3″ Titanium Optic: Visiontech 2x Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: 30 Rnd

Perks Perk 1: E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Equipment Lethal: Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor



The MAC-10 dominates at close range and favors aggressive play, so this class is built around that playstyle. Muzzle Brake 9 lowers vertical recoil and makes the weapon a bit easier to control, which should help out at medium to long range. The same can be said for the 6.1″ Reinforced Heavy barrel, which gives the MAC-10 a higher effective damage range and better bullet velocity. Since it’s the primary weapon for this class, it needs attachments that make it a solid all-around option, which is why we went with those two attachments to increase range and reduce recoil.

The MAC-10 really shines up close, however, and the rest of the loadout is built around short-range firefights. The Raider Stock gives the gun a better sprint to fire time so you can guarantee you’ll get the first shot when you see someone. The Airborne Elastic Wrap lets you aim down sights faster and reduces flinch so you can keep your aim steady under pressure, but it also lets you aim while going prone. Being able to dropshot is an incredibly useful skill in close-range firefights, and it’ll help you win more engagements than normal using the MAC-10. Finally, the Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag lets you go longer without reloading. Most Warzone loadouts use extended magazines, and the MAC-10 especially needs one because of its rapid fire rate.

As for the secondary weapon, this loadout uses the DMR 14. It’s easily the best weapon in the game right now and it complements the MAC-10’s weaknesses perfectly. It uses the same attachments as it does in our DMR 14 loadout guide, which should give you an edge in long-range encounters. The Agency Silencer lets you take shots without giving your position away, and the Visiontech 2x Optic lets you make full use of the weapon’s range.

The 16.3″ Titanium Barrel increases the DMR’s fire rate so it’s still viable at close-range, and the Field Agent Foregrip reduces overall recoil to compensate for the increased fire rate. Finally, the 30 Rnd magazine lets you go longer without reloading, which, as we stated before, is all but required in a Warzone loadout. The MAC-10 is the close-range centerpiece of this class, but this DMR build makes it viable up close too so you don’t get caught off guard if someone pushes you while you’re sniping.

The perks and equipment for this class are fairly standard. The Heartbeat Sensor is a very popular choice for most loadouts, and Semtex is one of the safest bets for the Lethal option. As for perks, E.O.D. protects you from those pesky grenades and Overkill lets you use both the MAC-10 and the DMR 14 in the same class. It’s worth sacrificing the Perk 2 slot for, and most classes use Overkill anyway. Finally, Amped lets you swap between the two faster, which is incredibly helpful given each weapon’s weaknesses. If you’re fighting someone far away with the MAC-10, just swap to the DMR and vice versa.

