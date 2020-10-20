The Haunting of Verdansk has begun in Call of Duty: Warzone, and dedicated players can earn a new weapon blueprint called the Pumpkin Punisher if they brave the horrors of the night and collect every available reward during the event. There’s a lot of work to be done if you want to secure this blueprint for yourself, but you’ll earn tons of cool gear and items along the way completely for free. Several other Halloween-themed items are now available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as well, including skins based on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and SAW. Here’s how to get the Pumpkin Punisher blueprint in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to Get the Pumpkin Punisher Blueprint in Call of Duty: Warzone

To get the Pumpkin Punisher blueprint, you must find and open all 16 Trick or Treat supply boxes scattered throughout the Warzone map. You can find all 16 items and their locations listed below, or you can check out our Trick or Treat supply boxes guide for more information.

“Spooky Scene” Animated Calling Card (Storage Town)

(Storage Town) “ Jack-O-Lantern” Charm (Boneyard)

(Boneyard) “Skeleton Crew” Spray (Superstore)

(Superstore) “Time of the Season” Watch (Dam)

(Dam) “Lil’ Demon” Charm (Hills)

(Hills) “The Joker” Sticker (Airport)

(Airport) “The Woodsman” Spray (Train)

(Train) “Return to Dust” Assault Rifle (Military Base)

(Military Base) “Pumpkin Peril” Animated Calling Card (Hospital)

(Hospital) “Freak of Nature” Spray (TV Station)

(TV Station) “Chainsaw Fiend” Spray (Downtown)

(Downtown) “Flashy Fate” Sticker (Quarry)

(Quarry) “The Harvester” Animated Emblem (Stadium)

(Stadium) “Ghoulish Gift” Animated Emblem (Port)

(Port) “Scary Patch” Animated Emblem (Lumber Yard)

(Lumber Yard) “The Cleaver” Melee Weapon Blueprint (Gulag)

After finding and obtaining all 16 of these items at the listed locations, you’ll be awarded the Pumpkin Punisher legendary assault rifle blueprint. Be cautious, as sometimes these boxes will contain nothing more than a jump scare. You’ll also have to compete with other players to reach the boxes first, which can be tough at some of the more popular drop zones.

The Pumpkin Punisher is a modified Grau 5.56 assault rifle, which is still a dominant force in Call of Duty: Warzone even after being nerfed. It comes equipped with the FSS 20.8″ Barrel, a Commando Foregrip, a Tac Laser, a PBX Holo 7 Sight, and an FSS Blackjack Stock. You can check your progress toward earning the blueprint and see how many Trick or Treat supply boxes you have left to open by visiting the “Halloween Event” tab in the Warzone menu.

The Haunting of Verdansk is currently underway in Call of Duty: Warzone. The event will run through November 3, so be sure to accomplish as many Halloween challenges as you can before time runs out. For more details on this event, visit the official Call of Duty site.

- This article was updated on:October 20th, 2020