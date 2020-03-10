The majority of battle royales on the market have some form of armor system, and Call of Duty: Warzone is no different. Rather than opt for a more complicated approach, Warzone has embraced a simpler armor system than its peers. Find armor is not only easy, but using it requires little nuance.

Armor plates can be found in the open, from crates, or bought from the store.

Armor plates are everywhere in Call of Duty: Warzone, from buildings, crates and even the store for $1500 (which sells a bundle of five armor plates, no less). Armor in Warzone isn’t cosmic – it doesn’t come in tiers like most other battle royales. Hell, it isn’t even split between chest and head: armor is armor in Warzone.

You will always start a match with two plates installed, as indicated by the two blue bars above your health. You can have a total of three installed at once, and replacing one only requires you have an armor plate in your inventory. These cap at five, but since there isn’t a true inventory in Call of Duty: Warzone you don’t need to fret over them taking up space.

Armor breaking has a distinct shattering sound, so if you lose track of your armor via the UI you’ll know it’s time to replace your armor plates when you hear the crunch. When your armor is completely broken you’ll start to take damage to your health, and the TTK in Warzone is the same as it is in regular multiplayer, so you’ll need to install new armor plates immediately if you don’t want to die. Once you need to replenish your armor hit either the “4” key on your keyboard, or hold down the Y/Triangle button on your controller. You can slot in more than one at a time if you hold the buttons down, which is leagues faster than equipping each individually.

That’s all there is to armor in Call of Duty: Warzone. No helmets, no tiers: just three bars that you refill with one form of armor plate. Remember, health will regenerate, so focus on grabbing those armor plates if you want to keep an advantage.