With the launch of Season 4, uplink stations have started to appear across Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone. These stations can be used to locate crashed satellites, earning players powerful rewards in the process. This is the main feature of the Ground Fall event, which gives players free rewards for participating in the new content for this season. Securing uplink stations and finding fallen satellites can give you new Warzone killstreaks like the HARP or give you access to an armored truck, so they’re a great way to get an advantage early in a match. Here’s how to secure uplink stations in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to Secure Uplink Stations in Warzone

Uplink stations can be found in various locations throughout Verdansk. They look just like the objectives for Recon Contracts, and you can usually find them in outdoor areas next to buildings and houses. Once you get close enough to one of them, you’ll see an orange Secure icon. To secure an uplink station, just stay in close proximity to it until the progress bar fills up.

Once you successfully secure an uplink station, you will be notified that a satellite crash is imminent. Satellites contain great loot and have a high chance to reward killstreaks and other powerful items. They typically crash just a short distance away from the uplink station. The satellite will be marked for you anyway, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding it. Once you find the satellite, just approach it and you should be able to pop it open like a chest. You can get anything from a killstreak to an armored truck from a crashed satellite, so securing uplink stations is an easy way to get good gear early in the match.

Once you secure five uplink stations, you’ll complete one of the challenges for the Ground Fall event. To get the other two challenges done, all you have to do is collect rewards from three crashed satellites and eliminate 10 enemies while near an uplink station or fallen satellite. Basically, just visit an uplink station every now and then and you’re bound to get them all done without much hassle. Finishing all three challenges will unlock an all-new pistol blueprint. The Ground Fall event only lasts until June 24 though, so make sure you get them completed as soon as you can.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.