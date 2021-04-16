Call of Duty Warzone: How to Unlock Akimbo for the Sykov Pistol

The Sykov pistol is already becoming an incredibly popular weapon in Warzone, and it’s even better with the Akimbo perk equipped. Unfortunately, some players are having difficulty completing the Akimbo challenge for the Sykov. The challenge requires players to get 3 kills in 5 different matches using the Mo’Money perk with the Renetti, but the challenge description is actually bugged. Unlocking the Akimbo perk for this weapon actually requires you to do something else entirely. Here’s how to get Akimbo for the Sykov in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to Unlock Akimbo for the Sykov in Warzone

To unlock Akimbo for the Sykov, you need to get 3 kills in 5 different matches using the Mo’Money perk with the Sykov. The challenge description states that you must use the Renetti, but the description is incorrect. The challenge can only be completed using the Sykov pistol.

This challenge can be easily completed in Modern Warfare multiplayer. Just jump into Shoot the Ship or your playlist of choice and get 3 kills using the Sykov. Of course, make sure you have the Mo’Money perk equipped. You can leave the matches once you get 3 kills, but some players have been reporting issues with the challenge not tracking, so it’s best to stay in the matches until they’re over just to make sure everything works. If you’re struggling to get kills with the Sykov, try playing a Hardcore mode so you can more easily get pistol kills from long distances.

If you don’t own Modern Warfare or you don’t have the game installed, then you can also get this challenge done in Warzone. Plunder is the recommended game mode to work on this challenge because you can respawn until you get the kills that you need. You could also technically get this done in a standard Battle Royale match, but there’s no guarantee you’d be able to get three kills with the Sykov before getting eliminated.

Thankfully, the Akimbo unlock challenge does not have a level requirement so you don’t have to spend hours grinding just to get one of the Sykov’s best perks. While you’ll still have to grind to get the fully automatic barrel or the massive drum magazines that everyone is using, having Akimbo right from the start will make leveling the weapon up much easier.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.