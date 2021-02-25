COD Warzone: All Outbreak Rewards and How to Get Them

The Outbreak event is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, offering new Zombies rewards for players who complete challenges in Verdansk and beyond. There are nine challenges to complete within Warzone and nine additional challenges to complete in Black Ops Cold War’s new Outbreak mode, which places an open-world twist on the classic Zombies formula. Like last year’s Haunting of Verdansk event, there are new things to see and new items to unlock. Here are all the Outbreak event rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone and how to get them.

All Warzone Outbreak Event Rewards

There are 18 challenges in total, each with its own reward. There are also two additional bonus rewards available for those who complete every challenge in Outbreak and Verdansk, bringing the total number of rewards to 20.

– In Outbreak, successfully exfil 3 times Ever Closer (Calling Card) – In Warzone, kill 10 Zombies with headshots

– In Outbreak, eliminate 250 Zombies Cleaning Supplies (Charm) – In Warzone, eliminate 20 Zombies

– In Outbreak, eliminate 10 Elites Strange Emission (Emblem) – In Warzone, use lethal equipment to kill 8 Zombies

– In Outbreak, open 25 chests Skull Survivor (Emblem) – In Warzone, use vehicles to eliminate 3 Zombies

– In Outbreak, complete 3 World Events Heads Blazin’ (Sticker) – In Warzone, eliminate 5 Zombies in a single match 3 times

– In Outbreak, Warp 10 times Crosswalk Chaos (Calling Card) – In Warzone, use Shotguns to eliminate 8 Zombies

– In Outbreak, eliminate 3 Special Zombies Legion Remade (Calling Card) – In Warzone, rapidly kill 2 or more Zombies 2 times

– In Outbreak, use vehicles to eliminate 100 Zombies Immolation (Emblem) – In Warzone, use Pistols to eliminate 8 Zombies

– In Outbreak, complete 10 Objectives Almost Dead (Calling Card) – In Warzone, eliminate 8 Zombies before the first circle closes

– Complete all 9 Outbreak challenges Teal Drop (Pistol Blueprint) – Complete all 9 Verdansk challenges

The Outbreak event will be active for the next two weeks in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, coming to a close on March 11. While nine of the challenges can be completed in Warzone, the other half can only be completed in the new Outbreak mode in Black Ops Cold War. Thankfully, the mode is free to access for all players during the first week of the event.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.