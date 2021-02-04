Update 1.31 has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. If you’re on PlayStation 4, this update is already available for preload. As per usual, other platforms will have to wait until the patch goes live before they can start downloading it. It’s a pretty big update, so fans are expecting some significant changes once the patch is deployed. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War recently received a bunch of new content, so Warzone could be getting a similar treatment with this update. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.31.

Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.31 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.31. This patch is currently available for preload on PlayStation 4, and it weighs in at roughly 11 GB in size. The update will go live on all platforms on February 4 at 11 PM PT, at which point PC and Xbox players will be able to start downloading it.

While there are no official patch notes yet, there are a few likely fixes that will be included with this update. The biggest issue in Warzone right now is the infinite stim glitch. Every time the stim glitch seems to be fixed, it pops back up eventually. Many players are hoping this update will fix the glitch for good.

Like most other updates, this patch will also likely include weapon tuning and balancing adjustments. Many of the weapons from Black Ops Cold War have been dominating the Warzone meta, even after nerfs, and players are hoping that this patch will balance some of the game’s overpowered weapons. With a patch this large, there will no doubt be significant changes, but which weapons will be adjusted remains to be seen.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.