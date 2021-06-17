Call of Duty Warzone: What Are Special Weapons?

The Nail Gun is one of the new weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4, and the challenge to unlock it requires players to get eliminations with special weapons. What exactly are special weapons though? Warzone guns are split into several categories, and there isn’t a page for special weapons anywhere. This is because the category only exists in Black Ops Cold War and the Nail Gun is technically a Cold War weapon. There are a lot of people who only play Warzone though, so this is an unfortunate oversight. There’s no need to worry, however, because we’ve got your back with a list of all the special weapons in Warzone.

What Are Special Weapons in Warzone?

Special weapons are a category of secondary weapons in Black Ops Cold War. This category doesn’t exist in Warzone, so special weapons are spread throughout the other categories. There are four special weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone and each of them is listed below.

M79 Grenade Launcher

R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow

Ballistic Knife

Nail Gun

If you want to unlock the Nail Gun, then you need to get 5 eliminations with special weapons in 15 different completed matches. This challenge was clearly designed for Cold War multiplayer because getting that many kills in that many matches using these weapons in particular is a tough feat. Still, you shouldn’t have too hard of a time getting this challenge done if you play Plunder since that mode features respawns. If you do own Cold War though, then you can just jump into a few multiplayer matches or play a few rounds of Zombies to quickly unlock this new weapon.

