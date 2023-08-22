Can Game Pass Subscribers Play Starfield During Early Access?

Image: Bethesda Softworks

Are you wondering if Game Pass subscribers can play Starfield during Early Access or if you must wait until the game’s official launch on September 6? If you browse the Xbox or Microsoft store page for Starfield, then your confusion is warranted because they don’t explain how the various versions work for Game Pass subscribers and whether or not they can play during early access. Here’s everything you need to know about getting Starfield early access on Game Pass so you can launch into the stars five days early!

Can You Get Starfield Early Access on Game Pass?

Yes, Game Pass subscribers can play Starfield during Early Access. However, Game Pass provides the Standard Edition of Starfield, which will not allow you to play Starfield during the 5-day Early Access because the base version of the game doesn’t include this feature. Instead, you must pay to upgrade from the Standard Edition version of Starfield to the Digital Premium Edition (Upgrade) to gain access to 5-day Early Access.

The Premium Edition Upgrade will cost you $34.99, so you won’t need to pay full price for the upgrade since you already pay for a Game Pass Subscription. Remember that the Starfield Digital Premium Edition (Upgrade) is only available on the Xbox Series X|S and Microsoft Store because this version is explicitly meant for Game Pass subscribers who want to pay extra for the ability to play during Early Access.

In addition to the 5-day Early Access, you will get the following in-game items when upgrading to the Starfield Digital Premium Edition (Upgrade) version:

Shattered Space Story Expansions (upon release)

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack

Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack Access to Starfield Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack

The Shattered Space Story Expansions, an essential aspect of this package, will require an upgrade upon release since DLC is not usually included on Game Pass at launch, making the upgrade worth the purchase from a long-term aspect.

