Can Spheal Be Shiny in Pokemon Go? Spheal Community Day and Spotlight Hour Explained

Pokemon Go players are familiar with Spheal and their adorable nature and some may be wondering if they can acquire the Pokemon in shiny form. With a Spotlight Hour for Spheal, now is the time to put that question fully to the test. Many players have even been wondering if it is worth it to get the Pokemon Go Plus device. So it is certainly a busy time for the game with players flocking to every aspect of the experience. This article will tell if you Spheal can be shiny in Pokemon Go and everything you need to know about the Community Day and Spotlight Hour.

Can Spheal be Shiny in Pokemon Go and When is the Spotlight Hour?

Yes! Spheal can indeed be shiny which means you will have a chance to encounter a shiny version of the Pokemon. This is perfect knowledge to know when the Spotlight Hour for Spheal arrives on December 13 at 6-7pm local time. The Pokemon’s chance to spawn will be greatly increased and this means you will come across more of Spheal within your game when walking about on your searches.

Since Spheal spawns a lot more for that hour on December 13 it is the ideal time to search for a shiny variant since there will be a higher likelihood of you encountering one during the spotlight hour thanks to the spawn rates.

What is the Pokemon Go Community Day and When Does it Start?

The Pokemon Go Community Day is an event in which there are many bonuses at certain times during two of the days in the year for players. Including there being featured Pokemon during certain days and times. Spheal is a featured Pokemon on December 17 from 2-5pm local time. The Community Days of 2022 are December 17 and December 18 so mark your calendars in preparation. The event bonuses are also listed below for you to peruse through.

Half the Hatch Distance when Eggs are in incubators during the event time.

Double Candy, Stardust, and XP for catching any Pokemon.

Incense (except the Daily Adventure Incense) will last for three hours during event times.

Lure Modules that are activated within the event times will last for three hours.

Trades during the event times will cost 50 percent less Stardust in total and one extra special trade can be made in a day.

Double the chance for players who are level 31 and above to get ‘XL Candy’ from catching Pokemon.

As can be seen, there are many great reasons to be around for the Community Day and celebrate everything about Pokemon Go. You might even get a shot at catching some of the rarest Pokemon in the game.

Pokemon Go is available at this very moment for iOS and Android.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022