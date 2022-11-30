Are you wondering if you can disable the cartoon effects in Need for Speed Unbound? The newest entry in the Need for Speed franchise includes new customization options for your cars, including driving effects. It is a mixture of anime and cel-shaded, an art style that the developers consider as graffiti coming to life.

These effects have split the racing community, and the Need for Speed development team is well aware of this. Their answers to fans on Twitter have continued to anger fans more because we are finding that their initial response wasn’t entirely truthful now that early access is available. With this knowledge, you may wonder if it is possible to disable the cartoon effects and how much of it if so. Here is everything you need to know about how you can disable the cartoon effects in Need for Speed Unbound.

Can You Disable the Cartoon Effects in Need for Speed Unbound?

After the Need for Speed Unbound showcase in October, the official Twitter page announced that you could disable the cartoon effects in Need for Speed Unbound. The announcement also stated that you don’t have to enable them to begin with if you don’t want to. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case, as we are now finding out with the early access through the Palace Edition of the game. You are only able to disable certain parts of the effects. For example, basic Tail Smoke and Trail Light effects cannot be disabled. You can, however, disable all other effects using the below instructions.

In your garage, go to Rides Select the Styles option Choose Driving Effects Navigate to Samples Pick the None option

You are also unable to disable the cartoon effects of the AI drivers. Fans are angry with EA again because it seems like they knew this was what fans would want but deceived them anyways. We hope the developers will release additional options in future patches after the game releases.

Need For Speed Unbound is available now for Palace Edition owners, and will release for everyone on December 2 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022