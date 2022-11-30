How to Buy Cars In Need For Speed Unbound

Players hoping to make and customize the ride of their dreams in Need For Speed Unbound may be itching to start shopping. As they race around the vast world of Lakeshore, taking on Side Bets while cruising around with their friends, unlocking something with their exact style may be the top priority.

However, when players boot up the game and start up the story mode, there is no option to buy a new car, not even an option to upgrade performance for their new ride. What gives? Thankfully, this option does become available, but it may take a little longer than expected to unlock.

When Can Players Buy Cars In Need For Speed Unbound?

As players learn more about the world around them in the prologue of this title, they’ll learn that something is a bit amiss in the world that they’re in. Learning more about Rydell and Yaz, players will soon find out why they haven’t been able to buy a car just yet.

Without going into too much detail, so as not to ruin the story beats for players jumping into this title, players will be able to buy their first car after finally completing the prologue missions for this title. Let’s just say, don’t spend too much money on customizing the vehicle that players are gifted at the beginning of the game.

While getting used to how the game plays, players will be strapped behind the wheel of a very fast and furious vehicle, so finding the perfect ride after being spoiled by these particular vehicles is important. No matter if the player is a fan of german engineering or JDM imports, there are more than enough rides available to make the perfect starter car.

Now that players know when they’ll be able to buy a car, they may want to see if their favorite car made it into the game. With a variety of different manufacturers to choose from, alongside a variety of different clothing options for their avatar, Need for Speed Unbound brings the Underground vibes back to the franchise.

Need For Speed Unbound is available now for Palace Edition owners, and will release for everyone on December 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022