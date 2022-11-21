What Are Side Bets In Need For Speed Unbound?

As players brace themselves to return to the streets in Need For Speed Unbound, it looks like plenty of new features will stand toe to toe with the creative art style that the developers have chosen for this title. One of these new features is Side Betting, and it seems to be a great way to earn some extra cash for customization features that will come with this new racer.

But, how will players be able to utilize this feature to their advantage? Strap into the seat of your favorite vehicle and crank the music up as we get ready to burn some rubber on the roads of Lakeshore. Gamers better get ready to rule the road if they want to earn as much cash as possible.

What Is The Side Betting Feature In Need For Speed Unbound

While the racing and action in this title already look fast and furious, it seems that a new feature to the franchise is about to raise the stakes even higher. Depending on how well the player is feeling they’ll do, they’ll be able to throw down some additional cash against their opponents in the game. The better the AI racer, the more cash players will be able to drop before the race starts to guarantee some cash after it has finished.

With the Multiplayer features that this title is bringing to the table, it will be interesting to see if players will be able to bet against their friends when playing online. Getting to run the table for some extra money, especially with the extreme focus on customization for cars and avatars, will be an amazing way to make sure that players are leaving their latest race with a fat wallet. Or, depending on how well they do, they may be leaving with less cash than they started with. A nice Risk-Versus-Reward system never does anybody wrong, and street racers will be glad to bring home some extra green when the day is done.

Need for Speed Unbound will be available on December 2, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022