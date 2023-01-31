It’s a sad day for players who enjoyed Respawn’s mobile adaptation of Apex Legends. The game will no longer be supported after May 1, 2023. Between now and then, the game is slowly starting to be removed from online storefronts. Anything else like in-app purchases will no longer be supported. So, with all that said, can you get a refund for purchases made on Apex Legends Mobile?

Is it Possible to Get a Refund on Purchases in Apex Legends Mobile?

If you want to get your money back on all the purchases you made like for the Battle Pass and other items, you cannot do that. Even if the game is only going to be supported for another 90 days, no future purchases can be made.

You will still keep any unspent currency you have now until the full shutdown happens later this year. As stated in their FAQ, all purchases will “remain in your account for you to enjoy until 4 PM PDT on May 1, 2023”.

Make the most of it since it will no longer be accessible once that date comes. Just know that between now and the shutdown date, there will also seem to be no new content regarding the game. What there is now will be there.

If you still wish to play Apex Legends Mobile past the shutdown date, your only other option is to play the game that’s currently available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and Nintendo Switch.

Also, it should be noted that with this game being shut down, the progress you made will not be transferable into the original game. The games are different in terms of what’s available.

Apex Legends Mobile is set to close on May 1, 2023. If you have the game, it is still playable until then.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023