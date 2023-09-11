Can You Leave Your Ship in Starfield in Space? Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Starfield has many hidden mechanics that you may not know about right away and one of these which some people believe there to be is the ability to leave your ship in space. This has left many trying to work out how to go about making that happen. This article will take you through if you can actually exit your ship mid-flight in Starfield and effectively perform a space walk.

Is It Possible to Leave Your Ship During Flight in Starfield?

No, it is not possible to leave your ship at any point in space. This means that you will be bound to only your ship and cannot just hop out for a quick few seconds. The confusion as to why people started wondering if it was possible is likely down to one Reddit post which sparked much discussion. It showcased the player flying around outside of their ship which was undoubtedly a brilliant spectacle.

This is not a feature in the game but instead was achieved through mods or even the console commands. I personally attempted to leave the ship (through actual gameplay methods) in a variety of ways and it was not possible. There is also no mod currently found that allows you to do this for the time being but it is probable one may appear in the future.

Can You Walk Around on Your Ship in Space?

Yes, by holding the usual button to get up (i.e. holding E on PC or holding the B button on Xbox) you can then get up and walk around as usual. I find this to be great for moments when you just want to take in the beautiful galaxy scenery on offer.

Now that you know if you can’t fly around outside your ship in Starfield, it’s time to get back into the pilot’s seat and make a landing on planets you have not yet discovered!

