Can You Play Co-Op in the Dead Space Remake?

After the lukewarm reception of The Callisto Protocol, many players who were disappointed would hopefully find some good news regarding Dead Space. So far from early aggregate scores, that seems to be the case, reigniting the interest in sci-fi horror games. However, in this current era of gaming, multiplayer is a big thing. So the big question is, does the Dead Space remake have a co-op mode of any sort? We’ll explain this below.

Is There a Co-Op Mode in the Dead Space Remake?

To the disappointment of many, this game will not have a co-op mode. It’s highly unlikely that there will be some post-launch update containing this feature. This will be the case because the original game did not have a cooperative mode. In fact, this mode didn’t even exist in the franchise until the third game.

Since the remake of Dead Space is looking to stay mostly true to the original, it would only make sense that no other additional features were added. The game will still be a great experience even without it. Other remakes of the survival horror genre like the Resident Evil 2 Remake can prove that.

Plus, the point of the game only having a single-player mode makes it so that it’s more immersive. While the argument can be made that having a cooperative partner alongside you during a game like this can only enhance the experience, it wouldn’t make sense lore-wise.

Isaac Clarke is all alone on this journey. John Carver does not exist yet as a secondary playable character.

The only big differences between the original and the remake are that there are going to be more things to do, more lore, objectives, better enemy AI, and just an overall advancement of the technology regarding the game. It, unfortunately, won’t be on Xbox Game Pass if you’re on the fence about spending a hefty $70 USD for it.

Dead Space Remake will be released on January 27, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023