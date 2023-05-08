Can you play Darkest Dungeon 2 on Mac?

Image: Red Hook Studios

Are you a Mac user who wants to play Darkest Dungeons II? Fans of the original Darkest Dungeons have been eagerly waiting for the full release of its sequel for over seven years. Now that Darkest Dungeons II is finally here, many gamers want to know if they can play the Lovecraft-inspired rogue-like roleplaying game on their Mac. Fortunately for Mac users, we can tell you whether or not Darkest Dungeons II will run on your device.

Is Darkest Dungeons Available on Mac?

Image: Red Hook Studios

At first glance, Darkest Dungeons II isn’t available for Mac. Although Darkest Dungeons II can be bought on PC through Steam and the Epic Game Store, the game can only be run on a Windows operating system, and Mac devices tend to utilize the Intel operating system. However, Mac users who want to play the game aren’t out of luck.

While most Mac devices don’t have Windows built-in, a method of installing Windows onto a Mac is. One of the default programs available on a factory-fresh Intell Mac is Boot Camp, a multi-boot utility that makes it easy to download Windows onto the device. However, while installing Windows onto your Mac through Boot Camp should allow you to play Darkest Dungeons II, adding a second operating system to your device will probably impact your Mac’s performance.

Related: How to Unlock New Skills in Darkest Dungeon II

If you don’t want to risk tanking your Mac’s processing power to play Darkest Dungeons II, you may have no choice but to buy a computer that runs on Windows or play it on a console. Thankfully, Red Hook Studios has confirmed that Darkest Dungeon 2 will be released on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and the Xbox Series X/S.

If the pattern set by the original Darkest Dungeons is anything to go off of, then the console ports of Darkest Dungeons II will be available within or just over a year after its release on PC. If Mac users aren’t willing to wait that long to make the dangerous journey to the mountain at the heart of Darkest Dungeon II’s story, they might want to consider downloading Windows.

- This article was updated on May 8th, 2023