Are you wondering if you can play Harvestella on your Steam Deck? The official answer is yes but continue reading to learn more about its official rating and settings you need to adjust. Harvestella is Square Enix’s popular farming sim which is the perfect type of game for the Steam Deck, making it great to play while lying in bed or lounging on the couch. Here is everything you need to know about playing Harvestella on the Steam Deck.

Can You Play Harvestella on the Steam Deck?

Harvestella is not an intense game; very few graphic settings are available for you to change in-game. However, users worldwide report that Harvestella will run on a toaster (aka older PC) with minimal issues. Lucky for us, this also holds for the Steam Deck. Harvestella does not yet have an official Steam Deck rating, but this doesn’t mean you can’t play it on the Steam Deck. With a few key points and tweaks, you can have a near-perfect playing experience!

Harvestella Steam Deck Settings

The most important thing you should be aware of is that Steam Cloud saving will remember your graphics settings. Therefore, you must manually adjust these if you plan to play Harvestella on your PC and Steam Deck.

The second most important thing you should know is to keep your game in windowed mode at all times. Otherwise, you will run into issues when swapping between the two devices. Windowed mode is required on the Steam Deck to get into the game and adjust graphics settings.

Resolution: 1280×720 and 1920×1080 on Steam Deck. You will see the black borders above and below the play area. Most users have reported the best results with 720p resolution.

1280×720 and 1920×1080 on Steam Deck. You will see the black borders above and below the play area. Most users have reported the best results with 720p resolution. FPS: 30,60, and 120 are available for the Steam Deck. Users have reported significant issues at 120 FPS and minor shader stutter issues at 60 fps. This happens because there is no shader cache to download, meaning you will experience these shader stutters when you hit an area for the first time. Other than that, 60 fps should work perfectly for you!

Now that you have configured your in-game settings, you can sit back and enjoy Harvestella by performing relaxing activities like fishing, farming, and crafting.

Harvestella is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.

- This article was updated on November 4th, 2022