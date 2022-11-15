Are you wondering if you can play Pentiment on the Steam Deck? The Steam Deck is everyone’s favorite device to play their Steam game without needing a fancy gaming rig. Pentiment is the perfect game on the Steam Deck since you will spend most of your time reading and exploring Tassing. You can lay in bed or lounge on the couch and still get full enjoyment out of the game. The only downfall to playing on the Steam Deck is the game’s dialogue system, but there are ways around that if needed. Here is everything you need to know about playing Pentiment on the Steam Deck.

Can You Play Pentiment on the Steam Deck?

Pentiment does not have an official Steam Deck compatibility rating from Valve, but that doesn’t mean you cannot play it on the Steam Deck. You may have to make minor tweaks, but that is it. That means you can sit back and enjoy your journey while solving the murder mystery in Tassing.

Steam Deck Performance

Pentiment is a 2D game that requires minimal resources to run. No crazy special effects, intense graphics, or anything else would prevent it from running, just like on your Xbox or PC. I don’t foresee any issues with the game’s performance, in-game cutscenes, or sound effects.

Controls

Pentiment was developed for the Xbox consoles and PC with full controller support. This means you won’t have to use the Steam Deck’s trackpads to control anything in the game. You also have basic movement controls, so you don’t need the benefit of an actual controller. The other ways to interact with the games require a single button press.

Visuals

Pentiment’s visuals and dialogue system are where you will most likely struggle with playing on the Steam Deck. The text can get tricky to read with the stylized text and writing effects. Fear not. The developers also developed an Easy Read system that disables the game’s stylized text and provides many customization options. You will need to configure these sitings to work for you on your Steam Deck.

Pentiment is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.